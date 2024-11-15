Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, November 16
Published 7:23 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
The college basketball lineup on Saturday, which includes the Seattle U Redhawks taking on the UCSD Tritons, is sure to please. Our computer model suggests 10 games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that matchup.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: UCSD -4.5 vs. Seattle U
- Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at UCSD Tritons
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: UCSD by 38.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCSD (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Bucknell +1.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: Richmond Spiders at Bucknell Bison
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Bucknell by 29.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Richmond (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Loyola Marymount +4.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions at Saint Louis Billikens
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Loyola Marymount by 25.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ole Miss -3.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Ole Miss by 27.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-3.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: South Carolina +7.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: South Carolina by 15.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana (-7.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Youngstown State +10.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Youngstown State by 10.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Syracuse (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Creighton -21.5 vs. UMKC
- Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Creighton by 40.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Creighton (-21.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Green Bay +16.5 vs. Providence
- Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix at Providence Friars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Green Bay by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Providence (-16.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: East Tennessee State +5.5 vs. Davidson
- Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: East Tennessee State by 8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Davidson (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Towson -4.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Towson Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- Computer Projection: Towson by 16.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Towson (-4.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.