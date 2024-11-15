Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Vikings Game – Week 11 Published 5:43 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (2-7) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 17, 2024, and best bets information is available.

Titans vs. Vikings Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The Vikings are the bet in this game. They’re favored by 9.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (15.1 to 6).

The Vikings have a 71.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Vikings have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (4-2).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Titans have won one of the six games they’ve played as underdogs this season.

Tennessee has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Vikings (-6)

Vikings (-6) The Vikings have put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread only one time over nine games with a set spread.

Tennessee is winless against the spread when it’s 6-point underdogs or more (0-3).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)

Over (39.5) Between them, these two teams average 2.5 more points per game (42) than this matchup’s over/under (39.5).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.6 more points per game (44.1) than this game’s over/under of 39.5 points.

Games involving the Vikings have hit the over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

Five of the Titans’ nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

