College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 15 Published 3:45 am Friday, November 15, 2024

The Georgia Bulldogs versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is one of many solid options on Friday in SEC play. To assist you, we’re providing predictions against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Florida -5.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 10 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 10 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -5.5

Florida -5.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Purdue +2.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Purdue Boilermakers

Alabama Crimson Tide at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite & Spread: Purdue by 15.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Purdue by 15.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -2.5

Alabama -2.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: Peacock

Pick: Georgia -1.5 vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 2.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 2.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -1.5

Georgia -1.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Pick: Ohio State +6.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Texas A&M Aggies

Ohio State Buckeyes at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 1.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ohio State by 1.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -6.5

Texas A&M -6.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

