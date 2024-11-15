College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 16 Published 11:44 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

The SEC basketball slate on Saturday is not one to miss. The outings include the South Carolina Gamecocks playing the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Stetson +25 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Stetson Hatters at Oklahoma Sooners

Stetson Hatters at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 17.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Oklahoma by 17.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma -25

Oklahoma -25 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Jackson State +24 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Jackson State Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 18.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Vanderbilt by 18.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -24

Vanderbilt -24 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: South Carolina +7.5 vs. Indiana

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Indiana Hoosiers

South Carolina Gamecocks at Indiana Hoosiers Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 2.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Carolina by 2.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Indiana -7.5

Indiana -7.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Ole Miss -3.5 vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Colorado State Rams vs. Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 26.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 26.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -3.5

Ole Miss -3.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Texas -39 vs. Mississippi Valley State

Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Longhorns

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 44.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 44.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -39

Texas -39 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.