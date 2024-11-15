College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 16
Published 11:44 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
The SEC basketball slate on Saturday is not one to miss. The outings include the South Carolina Gamecocks playing the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Stetson +25 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Stetson Hatters at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 17.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma -25
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Jackson State +24 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 18.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt -24
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: South Carolina +7.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 2.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana -7.5
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: Peacock
Pick: Ole Miss -3.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 26.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -3.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Texas -39 vs. Mississippi Valley State
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 44.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas -39
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.