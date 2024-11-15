How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 15

Published 12:37 am Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Prior to the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET in Friday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re wanting to place a single wager or have your sights set on putting together a parlay.

Predators vs. Flames Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

  • This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s over/under of 6.5 goals six times.
  • This season, five of Calgary’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.
  • The Predators score 2.41 goals per game, compared to the Flames’ average of 2.71, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.
  • These two teams give up a combined 6.2 goals per game, 0.3 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -131

  • In the 10 times this season the Predators have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 5-5 in those games.
  • Nashville is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter.
  • Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 56.7%.

Flames Moneyline: +110

  • Calgary has four wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 13 times).
  • The Flames have four wins in games when their moneyline odds are +110 or longer (in 12 such games).
  • Calgary’s implied probability to win is 47.6% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Calgary 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

  • One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 13 points in 17 games.
  • Roman Josi has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
  • Ryan O’Reilly has created 10 points for Nashville in 17 games this season, scoring on 10.7% of his shots and recording three goals and seven assists.
  • In the 13 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .911, 20th in the league.

Flames Points Leaders

  • Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson has collected seven assists and four goals in 17 games, good for 11 points.
  • Jonathan Huberdeau is pivotal for Calgary’s attack with 10 total points (0.6 per game), including six goals and four assists through 17 games.
  • Mikael Backlund has four goals and five assists for Nashville.
  • Daniel Vladar’s record stands at 3-4-2 on the season, giving up 24 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 233 saves with a .907 save percentage (25th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club W 4-0 Home -160
11/11/2024 Avalanche L 3-2 Away +119
11/14/2024 Oilers L 3-2 Away +151
11/15/2024 Flames Away -131
11/17/2024 Canucks Away
11/20/2024 Kraken Away
11/23/2024 Jets Home

Flames’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/9/2024 Sabres L 3-2 Away +129
11/11/2024 Kings W 3-1 Home +116
11/12/2024 Canucks L 3-1 Away +188
11/15/2024 Predators Home +110
11/19/2024 Islanders Home
11/21/2024 Rangers Home
11/23/2024 Wild Home

Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Calgary, Alberta
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

More Calgary Flames

