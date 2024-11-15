How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 15 Published 12:37 am Friday, November 15, 2024

Prior to the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET in Friday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re wanting to place a single wager or have your sights set on putting together a parlay.

Predators vs. Flames Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s over/under of 6.5 goals six times.

This season, five of Calgary’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.

The Predators score 2.41 goals per game, compared to the Flames’ average of 2.71, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.

These two teams give up a combined 6.2 goals per game, 0.3 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -131

In the 10 times this season the Predators have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 5-5 in those games.

Nashville is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter.

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 56.7%.

Flames Moneyline: +110

Calgary has four wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 13 times).

The Flames have four wins in games when their moneyline odds are +110 or longer (in 12 such games).

Calgary’s implied probability to win is 47.6% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Calgary 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 13 points in 17 games.

Roman Josi has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

Ryan O’Reilly has created 10 points for Nashville in 17 games this season, scoring on 10.7% of his shots and recording three goals and seven assists.

In the 13 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .911, 20th in the league.

Flames Points Leaders

Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson has collected seven assists and four goals in 17 games, good for 11 points.

Jonathan Huberdeau is pivotal for Calgary’s attack with 10 total points (0.6 per game), including six goals and four assists through 17 games.

Mikael Backlund has four goals and five assists for Nashville.

Daniel Vladar’s record stands at 3-4-2 on the season, giving up 24 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 233 saves with a .907 save percentage (25th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club W 4-0 Home -160 11/11/2024 Avalanche L 3-2 Away +119 11/14/2024 Oilers L 3-2 Away +151 11/15/2024 Flames – Away -131 11/17/2024 Canucks – Away – 11/20/2024 Kraken – Away – 11/23/2024 Jets – Home –

Flames’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/9/2024 Sabres L 3-2 Away +129 11/11/2024 Kings W 3-1 Home +116 11/12/2024 Canucks L 3-1 Away +188 11/15/2024 Predators – Home +110 11/19/2024 Islanders – Home – 11/21/2024 Rangers – Home – 11/23/2024 Wild – Home –

Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

