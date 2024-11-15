How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 15
Published 12:37 am Friday, November 15, 2024
Prior to the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET in Friday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re wanting to place a single wager or have your sights set on putting together a parlay.
Predators vs. Flames Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)
- This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s over/under of 6.5 goals six times.
- This season, five of Calgary’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.
- The Predators score 2.41 goals per game, compared to the Flames’ average of 2.71, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.
- These two teams give up a combined 6.2 goals per game, 0.3 less than this one’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -131
- In the 10 times this season the Predators have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 5-5 in those games.
- Nashville is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter.
- Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 56.7%.
Flames Moneyline: +110
- Calgary has four wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 13 times).
- The Flames have four wins in games when their moneyline odds are +110 or longer (in 12 such games).
- Calgary’s implied probability to win is 47.6% based on its moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Calgary 4, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 13 points in 17 games.
- Roman Josi has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
- Ryan O’Reilly has created 10 points for Nashville in 17 games this season, scoring on 10.7% of his shots and recording three goals and seven assists.
- In the 13 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .911, 20th in the league.
Flames Points Leaders
- Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson has collected seven assists and four goals in 17 games, good for 11 points.
- Jonathan Huberdeau is pivotal for Calgary’s attack with 10 total points (0.6 per game), including six goals and four assists through 17 games.
- Mikael Backlund has four goals and five assists for Nashville.
- Daniel Vladar’s record stands at 3-4-2 on the season, giving up 24 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 233 saves with a .907 save percentage (25th in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|W 4-0
|Home
|-160
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|L 3-2
|Away
|+119
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|L 3-2
|Away
|+151
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|–
|Away
|-131
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Away
|–
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|–
|Home
|–
Flames’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/9/2024
|Sabres
|L 3-2
|Away
|+129
|11/11/2024
|Kings
|W 3-1
|Home
|+116
|11/12/2024
|Canucks
|L 3-1
|Away
|+188
|11/15/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+110
|11/19/2024
|Islanders
|–
|Home
|–
|11/21/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/23/2024
|Wild
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome
