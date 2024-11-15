How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15
Published 4:34 am Friday, November 15, 2024
SEC teams are on Friday’s college basketball schedule for three games, including the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Today’s SEC Games
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State Racers at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Missouri Tigers at Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
