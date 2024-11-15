How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Published 8:25 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Saturday college basketball schedule includes three games with an SEC team on the court. Among those contests is the Miami Hurricanes taking on the Florida Gators.

Today’s SEC Games

Liberty Lady Flames at Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Miami Hurricanes at Florida Gators

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

