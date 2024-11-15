How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Published 8:18 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

The Wofford Terriers and the Duke Blue Devils take the court for one of five games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wofford Terriers at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Colorado State Rams at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 16

