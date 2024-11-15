How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16 Published 8:18 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

The Wofford Terriers and the Duke Blue Devils take the court for one of five games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked team.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wofford Terriers at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Colorado State Rams at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.