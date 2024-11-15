How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16
Published 8:18 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
The Wofford Terriers and the Duke Blue Devils take the court for one of five games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked team.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Wofford Terriers at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Colorado State Rams at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMKC Kangaroos at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.