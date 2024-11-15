How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16
Published 5:21 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Louisville Cardinals versus the Kentucky Wildcats.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
South Dakota Coyotes at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.