NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 16 Published 7:19 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

The NBA slate today is not one to miss. The contests include the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 16

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers -6.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)

Over (228.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports

SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Celtics -16.5

Celtics -16.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 18.6 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 18.6 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.7 total projected points)

Over (232.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS

NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

NBCS-CA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

