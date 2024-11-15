NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 16
Published 7:19 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
The NBA slate today is not one to miss. The contests include the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 16
Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Celtics -16.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 18.6 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.