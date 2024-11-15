New Tazewell Christmas Parade Nov. 23 Published 9:38 am Friday, November 15, 2024

The New Tazewell Merchants Association will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their Christmas Parade on November 23. The theme for this year is “Mayberry Christmas.”

Organizers say last year’s parade was possibly the largest in New Tazewell’s history and are eager to build on that success to make this year’s even more impressive.

The parade will commence from the Cumberland Gallery Shopping Center at 1 p.m. on November 23.