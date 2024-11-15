November 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:27 am Friday, November 15, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Utah Hockey Club is one of many compelling options on Friday’s NHL schedule.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch Friday’s NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch November 15 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Pittsburgh Penguins @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Nashville Predators @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.