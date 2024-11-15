Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – November 15 Published 1:48 am Friday, November 15, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ (5-9-3) injury report has three players listed ahead of a Friday, November 15 matchup with the Calgary Flames (8-6-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anthony Mantha RW Out For Season Lower Body

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 41 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, conceding 56 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

They have the league’s 26th-ranked goal differential at -15.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames’ 46 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

Calgary has allowed 50 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 13th in the NHL.

Their -4 goal differential is 17th in the league.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-127) Flames (+107) 6.5

