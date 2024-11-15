Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, November 16 Published 6:14 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

The Wofford Terriers and the Duke Blue Devils take the court for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature a ranked team. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 6 Duke Blue Devils vs. Wofford Terriers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 93, Wofford 56

Duke 93, Wofford 56 Projected Favorite: Duke by 37.2 points

Duke by 37.2 points Pick ATS: Duke (-25.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: South Carolina 79, Indiana 64

South Carolina 79, Indiana 64 Projected Favorite: South Carolina by 15.8 points

South Carolina by 15.8 points Pick ATS: South Carolina (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Colorado State Rams

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 84, Colorado State 56

Ole Miss 84, Colorado State 56 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 27.4 points

Ole Miss by 27.4 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Southaven, Mississippi

Southaven, Mississippi Venue: Landers Center

Landers Center TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 83, Oakland 58

Kansas 83, Oakland 58 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 24.3 points

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 14 Creighton Bluejays vs. UMKC Kangaroos

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Creighton 94, UMKC 54

Creighton 94, UMKC 54 Projected Favorite: Creighton by 40.1 points

Creighton by 40.1 points Pick ATS: Creighton (-21.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

