Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, November 16
Published 6:14 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
The Wofford Terriers and the Duke Blue Devils take the court for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature a ranked team. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 6 Duke Blue Devils vs. Wofford Terriers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 93, Wofford 56
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 37.2 points
- Pick ATS: Duke (-25.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: South Carolina 79, Indiana 64
- Projected Favorite: South Carolina by 15.8 points
- Pick ATS: South Carolina (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Colorado State Rams
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 84, Colorado State 56
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 27.4 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Southaven, Mississippi
- Venue: Landers Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 83, Oakland 58
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 24.3 points
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 14 Creighton Bluejays vs. UMKC Kangaroos
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Creighton 94, UMKC 54
- Projected Favorite: Creighton by 40.1 points
- Pick ATS: Creighton (-21.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
