Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live – November 15

Published 2:23 am Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live - November 15

NHL play on Friday includes a matchup in Calgary, Alberta between the Nashville Predators (5-9-3) and Calgary Flames (8-6-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 16th place in the Western Conference with 13 points and the Flames are sixth in the Western Conference with 19 points.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Calgary, Alberta
  • Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Filip Forsberg 17 8 5 13 22 13
D Roman Josi 17 1 11 12 27 12
F Ryan O’Reilly 17 3 7 10 18 5
F Jonathan Marchessault 17 3 6 9 16 3
F Gustav Nyquist 17 5 3 8 15 5

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.41 (29th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.29 (22nd)
  • Shots: 30.5 (12th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.5 (21st)
  • Power Play %: 21.43 (12th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 91.53 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • November 15 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • November 17 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • November 20 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
  • November 23 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 25 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 27 vs. Flyers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 29 vs. Lightning: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 30 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 4 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 5 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 7 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 10 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Flames’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
D Rasmus Andersson 17 4 7 11 27 8
F Jonathan Huberdeau 17 6 4 10 16 6
F Mikael Backlund 17 4 5 9 18 9
F Andrei Kuzmenko 17 1 8 9 14 6
F Connor Zary 17 3 5 8 18 5

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Flames Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.71 (22nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 2.94 (9th)
  • Shots: 28.6 (19th)
  • Shots Allowed: 30.7 (27th)
  • Power Play %: 14.58 (28th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 72.55 (28th)

Flames’ Upcoming Schedule

  • November 15 vs. Predators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • November 19 vs. Islanders: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • November 21 vs. Rangers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 23 vs. Wild: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 25 at Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 27 at Red Wings: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 29 at Blue Jackets: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 30 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 3 vs. Blue Jackets: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 5 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 8 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 10 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 12 vs. Lightning: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 14 vs. Panthers: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 17 vs. Bruins: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 19 vs. Senators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 21 vs. Blackhawks: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 28 at Sharks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 29 at Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 31 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 15

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 15

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 15

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, November 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup