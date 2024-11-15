Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live – November 15 Published 2:23 am Friday, November 15, 2024

NHL play on Friday includes a matchup in Calgary, Alberta between the Nashville Predators (5-9-3) and Calgary Flames (8-6-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 16th place in the Western Conference with 13 points and the Flames are sixth in the Western Conference with 19 points.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 17 8 5 13 22 13 D Roman Josi 17 1 11 12 27 12 F Ryan O’Reilly 17 3 7 10 18 5 F Jonathan Marchessault 17 3 6 9 16 3 F Gustav Nyquist 17 5 3 8 15 5

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.41 (29th)

2.41 (29th) Goals Allowed: 3.29 (22nd)

3.29 (22nd) Shots: 30.5 (12th)

30.5 (12th) Shots Allowed: 29.5 (21st)

29.5 (21st) Power Play %: 21.43 (12th)

21.43 (12th) Penalty Kill %: 91.53 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

November 15 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) November 17 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) November 20 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) November 23 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 25 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 27 vs. Flyers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 29 vs. Lightning: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 30 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 4 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 5 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 7 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 10 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+

1:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Flames’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways D Rasmus Andersson 17 4 7 11 27 8 F Jonathan Huberdeau 17 6 4 10 16 6 F Mikael Backlund 17 4 5 9 18 9 F Andrei Kuzmenko 17 1 8 9 14 6 F Connor Zary 17 3 5 8 18 5

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Flames Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.71 (22nd)

2.71 (22nd) Goals Allowed: 2.94 (9th)

2.94 (9th) Shots: 28.6 (19th)

28.6 (19th) Shots Allowed: 30.7 (27th)

30.7 (27th) Power Play %: 14.58 (28th)

14.58 (28th) Penalty Kill %: 72.55 (28th)

Flames’ Upcoming Schedule

November 15 vs. Predators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) November 19 vs. Islanders: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) November 21 vs. Rangers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 23 vs. Wild: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 25 at Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ November 27 at Red Wings: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ November 29 at Blue Jackets: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 30 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) December 3 vs. Blue Jackets: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 5 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 8 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 10 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 12 vs. Lightning: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 14 vs. Panthers: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 17 vs. Bruins: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 19 vs. Senators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 21 vs. Blackhawks: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 28 at Sharks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 29 at Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.