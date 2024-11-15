Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live – November 15
Published 2:23 am Friday, November 15, 2024
NHL play on Friday includes a matchup in Calgary, Alberta between the Nashville Predators (5-9-3) and Calgary Flames (8-6-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 16th place in the Western Conference with 13 points and the Flames are sixth in the Western Conference with 19 points.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|17
|8
|5
|13
|22
|13
|D Roman Josi
|17
|1
|11
|12
|27
|12
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|17
|3
|7
|10
|18
|5
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|17
|3
|6
|9
|16
|3
|F Gustav Nyquist
|17
|5
|3
|8
|15
|5
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.41 (29th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.29 (22nd)
- Shots: 30.5 (12th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.5 (21st)
- Power Play %: 21.43 (12th)
- Penalty Kill %: 91.53 (1st)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- November 15 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- November 17 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- November 20 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- November 23 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 25 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 27 vs. Flyers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 29 vs. Lightning: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 30 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 4 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 5 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 7 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 10 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
Flames’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|D Rasmus Andersson
|17
|4
|7
|11
|27
|8
|F Jonathan Huberdeau
|17
|6
|4
|10
|16
|6
|F Mikael Backlund
|17
|4
|5
|9
|18
|9
|F Andrei Kuzmenko
|17
|1
|8
|9
|14
|6
|F Connor Zary
|17
|3
|5
|8
|18
|5
Flames Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.71 (22nd)
- Goals Allowed: 2.94 (9th)
- Shots: 28.6 (19th)
- Shots Allowed: 30.7 (27th)
- Power Play %: 14.58 (28th)
- Penalty Kill %: 72.55 (28th)
Flames’ Upcoming Schedule
- November 15 vs. Predators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- November 19 vs. Islanders: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- November 21 vs. Rangers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 23 vs. Wild: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 25 at Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 27 at Red Wings: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 29 at Blue Jackets: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- November 30 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- December 3 vs. Blue Jackets: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 5 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 8 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 10 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 12 vs. Lightning: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 14 vs. Panthers: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 17 vs. Bruins: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 19 vs. Senators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 21 vs. Blackhawks: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 28 at Sharks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 29 at Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
