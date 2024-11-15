Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 15? Published 12:24 am Friday, November 15, 2024

Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators square off against the Calgary Flames on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In seven of 17 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and three assists.

Forsberg averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 50 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 24.2 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:00 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:28 Home W 4-3 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

