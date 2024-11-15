Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 15? Published 12:24 am Friday, November 15, 2024

Can we count on Gustav Nyquist lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in five of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 26.3% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 50 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.2 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 19:21 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 4-3 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

