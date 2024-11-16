Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, November 17
Published 7:23 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
The UCSB Gauchos and San Jose State Spartans square off for one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Sunday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: UCSB -6.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: UCSB Gauchos at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: UCSB by 47.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCSB (-6.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Colorado -15.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Harvard Crimson at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Colorado by 30.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Charleston (SC) -2.5 vs. Liberty
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Charleston (SC) Cougars
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Charleston (SC) by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charleston (SC) (-2.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Merrimack +5.5 vs. Princeton
- Matchup: Princeton Tigers at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 8.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Princeton (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nebraska +4.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Nebraska by 5.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-4.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Citadel -3.5 vs. N.C. A&T
- Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Citadel by 12.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Citadel (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Boise State -2.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Baylor -28.5 vs. Tarleton State
- Matchup: Tarleton State Texans at Baylor Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 36.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Baylor (-28.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Austin Peay +27.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Tennessee by 20.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee (-27.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Georgia Southern +1.5 vs. William & Mary
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Georgia Southern by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: William & Mary (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
