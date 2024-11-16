College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 17
Published 11:45 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
Sunday’s college basketball schedule in the SEC features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Austin Peay Governors and the Tennessee Volunteers. Scroll down for all our picks against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Austin Peay +27.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 20.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -27.5
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Utah +5.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Utah Utes vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 5.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -5.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
