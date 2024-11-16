Hawks vs. Cavaliers Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 29
Published 5:51 am Saturday, November 16, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 29, 2024. The matchup airs on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Cavaliers 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Cavaliers
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|123.4
|120.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.2
|46.8%
|Field Goal %
|52.1%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|41.8%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.4 points, four rebounds and 11.3 assists per game for the Hawks.
- Jalen Johnson is responsible for 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
- Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, connecting on 3.2 per game.
- Dyson Daniels averages 3.8 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.2 blocks a game.
Cavaliers’ Top Players
- Donovan Mitchell puts up 24.6 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds per outing and 4.1 assists per contest.
- This season, Jarrett Allen has a statline that includes 14.1 points, 1.8 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game.
- In addition, Darius Garland contributes with 21.1 points, 6.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
- Mitchell averages 3.8 made threes per game.
- The Cavaliers’ defensive effort gets a lift from Mitchell (1.5 steals per game) and Evan Mobley (1.5 blocks per game).
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/18
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/2
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/4
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
Cavaliers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/17
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/19
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|11/24
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/1
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|12/3
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|12/5
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/7
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/8
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
