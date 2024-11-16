Hawks vs. Cavaliers Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 29

Published 5:51 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 29, 2024. The matchup airs on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Cavaliers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Cavaliers
117.2 Points Avg. 123.4
120.8 Points Allowed Avg. 111.2
46.8% Field Goal % 52.1%
34.6% Three Point % 41.8%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.4 points, four rebounds and 11.3 assists per game for the Hawks.
  • Jalen Johnson is responsible for 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
  • Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, connecting on 3.2 per game.
  • Dyson Daniels averages 3.8 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.2 blocks a game.

Cavaliers’ Top Players

  • Donovan Mitchell puts up 24.6 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds per outing and 4.1 assists per contest.
  • This season, Jarrett Allen has a statline that includes 14.1 points, 1.8 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • In addition, Darius Garland contributes with 21.1 points, 6.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
  • Mitchell averages 3.8 made threes per game.
  • The Cavaliers’ defensive effort gets a lift from Mitchell (1.5 steals per game) and Evan Mobley (1.5 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/18 Kings Away
11/20 Warriors Away
11/22 Bulls Away
11/25 Mavericks Home
11/27 Cavaliers Away
11/29 Cavaliers Home
11/30 Hornets Away
12/2 Pelicans Home
12/4 Bucks Away
12/6 Lakers Home
12/8 Nuggets Home

Cavaliers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/17 Hornets Home
11/19 Celtics Away
11/20 Pelicans Home
11/24 Raptors Home
11/27 Hawks Home
11/29 Hawks Away
12/1 Celtics Home
12/3 Wizards Home
12/5 Nuggets Home
12/7 Hornets Away
12/8 Heat Away

