How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Saturday, November 16, 2024

SEC teams will hit the court in five games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks playing the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Today’s SEC Games

Stetson Hatters at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Jackson State Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Colorado State Rams at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Longhorns

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

