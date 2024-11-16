How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Published 5:44 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

SEC teams will hit the court in five games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks playing the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Stetson Hatters at Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Jackson State Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Colorado State Rams at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 29

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 29

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Liberty Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - November 16

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Liberty Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 16

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup