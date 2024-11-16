How to Watch Tennessee vs. Liberty Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 16 Published 1:20 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Liberty Lady Flames (2-1) on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers’ +217 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per contest (287th in college basketball).

Last season, Tennessee was 10th-best in the nation in rebounds (38.5 per game) and 203rd in rebounds conceded (32.4).

Tennessee was 139th in the country in turnovers per game (14.4) and eighth-worst in turnovers forced (11.2) last season.

The Volunteers knocked down 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (122nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 their opponents made, shooting 32.5% from deep.

The Volunteers ranked 65th in college basketball averaging 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 201st, allowing 81.5 points per 100 possessions.

Liberty 2023-24 Stats

The Flames averaged 65.7 points per game last season (163rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per outing (237th in college basketball). They had a -33 scoring differential overall.

Liberty pulled down 35.9 boards per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.9 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Liberty, who ranked 194th in college basketball with 15.2 turnovers per game, forced 10.7 turnovers per contest, which was third-worst in the country.

The Flames hit 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (69th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 their opponents made while shooting 32.4% from deep.

The Flames ranked 147th in college basketball with 83.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 284th in college basketball defensively with 84.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Liberty’s Top Players (2023-24)

Flames Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bella Smuda 34 15.0 9.9 1.4 0.6 2.2 0.0 Emma Hess 34 13.0 4.1 2.0 0.8 0.4 2.2 Asia Boone 34 10.1 3.2 2.1 1.2 0.1 1.9 Jordan Hodges 34 8.6 3.4 4.5 0.9 0.2 1.2 Jordan Bailey 32 4.8 3.3 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.4

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

November 16 vs. Liberty at 12:00 PM ET

November 26 vs. Western Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

December 4 vs. Florida State at 7:15 PM ET

December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET

December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

Liberty’s Upcoming Schedule

November 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET

November 24 at Towson at 1:00 PM ET

November 27 at Grand Canyon at 1:30 PM ET

November 30 vs. Christopher Newport at 4:00 PM ET

December 7 vs. N.C. A&T at 2:00 PM ET

December 11 vs. Randolph at 7:00 PM ET

