How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17 Published 8:19 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Austin Peay Governors versus the Tennessee Volunteers.

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Austin Peay Governors versus the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

New Mexico Lobos at No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Austin Peay Governors at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Tarleton State Texans at No. 12 Baylor Bears

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

