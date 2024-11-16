How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17
Published 8:19 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Austin Peay Governors versus the Tennessee Volunteers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
New Mexico Lobos at No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Austin Peay Governors at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Tarleton State Texans at No. 12 Baylor Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
