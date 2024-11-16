How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17

Published 8:19 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 17

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Austin Peay Governors versus the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

New Mexico Lobos at No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Austin Peay Governors at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Tarleton State Texans at No. 12 Baylor Bears

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 12 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 12 2024

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 17

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 17

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 17

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 17

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup