How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17 Published 5:24 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

There are 11 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the East Carolina Pirates versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Towson Tigers at No. 11 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: B1G+

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at No. 17 Baylor Bears

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 24 Stanford Cardinal at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Lafayette Leopards

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

East Carolina Pirates at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at Belmont Bruins

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 13 NC State Wolfpack at TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at DePaul Blue Demons

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

