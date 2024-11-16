NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Picks for November 17 Published 10:34 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) take the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-8) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE.

Hoping to make an informed wager on Sunday’s game? Check out the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: KATU and FDSSE

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Best Bets

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 5.5)

Against the spread, Atlanta is 5-8-0 this year.

Portland’s record against the spread is 7-6-0.

The Hawks have won once ATS (1-4) as a 5.5-point favorite or more this season.

As 5.5-point underdogs or greater, the Trail Blazers are 6-4 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Over (228.5)





In 12 of 13 games this season, the Hawks and their opponents have gone over 228.5 points.

The Trail Blazers have played four games this season that have gone over 228.5 combined points scored.

The average point total in Atlanta’s outings this year is 231.3, 2.8 more than this matchup’s over/under.

Portland’s matchups this season have a 222-point average over/under, 6.5 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Trail Blazers are the NBA’s 20th-highest scoring team this season compared to the fifth-ranked Hawks.

The Hawks are the NBA’s 29th-ranked scoring defense while the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Trail Blazers (+170)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won three of those games.

The Trail Blazers have been victorious in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won three of its four games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

This year, Portland has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +170 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

