NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 17 Published 7:18 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Brooklyn Nets taking on the New York Knicks.

Ready to explore the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 17

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Timberwolves -6.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.9 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.9 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)

Over (224.3 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSN

AZFamily and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Pacers -2.5

Pacers -2.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.8 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 0.8 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)

Over (226.7 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSUN

FDSIN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Hawks -5.5

Hawks -5.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 2.9 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 2.9 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.7 total projected points)

Over (229.7 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE

KATU and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 16.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 16.6 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE

FDSOH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Grizzlies -1.5

Grizzlies -1.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)

Over (234.7 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -5.5

Pistons -5.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 4.5 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 4.5 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)

Over (227 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSDET

MNMT2 and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and YES

MSG and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOK

KFAA and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets -4.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.9 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 6.9 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.4 total projected points)

Over (228.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: SCHN and CHSN

SCHN and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC

KJZZ and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

