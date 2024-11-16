SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 12 2024 Published 8:29 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

The Week 12 college football slate includes eight games with SEC teams involved. Read on for up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Texas vs. Arkansas | Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn | Mercer vs. Alabama | LSU vs. Florida

SEC Scores | Week 12

Texas 20 – Arkansas 10

Arkansas covered the 13.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 57.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

Passing: Quinn Ewers (20-for-32, 176 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Quinn Ewers (20-for-32, 176 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jaydon Blue (14 ATT, 83 YDS)

Jaydon Blue (14 ATT, 83 YDS) Receiving: Isaiah Bond (5 TAR, 4 REC, 48 YDS)

Arkansas Top Performers

Passing: Taylen Green (17-for-25, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Taylen Green (17-for-25, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (11 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Ja’Quinden Jackson (11 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 6 REC, 74 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Texas Arkansas 315 Total Yards 231 176 Passing Yards 149 139 Rushing Yards 82 0 Turnovers 2

Auburn 48 – Louisiana-Monroe 14

Auburn covered the 24.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 46.5-point total.

Auburn Top Performers

Passing: Payton Thorne (22-for-32, 286 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

Payton Thorne (22-for-32, 286 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (14 ATT, 102 YDS)

Jarquez Hunter (14 ATT, 102 YDS) Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (8 TAR, 6 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Louisiana-Monroe Top Performers

Passing: Aidan Armenta (8-for-15, 89 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Aidan Armenta (8-for-15, 89 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ahmad Hardy (15 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)

Ahmad Hardy (15 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs (1 TAR, 1 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Louisiana-Monroe Auburn 218 Total Yards 507 154 Passing Yards 304 64 Rushing Yards 203 0 Turnovers 1

Alabama 52 – Mercer 7

Alabama covered the 41.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.

Alabama Top Performers

Passing: Jalen Milroe (11-for-16, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jalen Milroe (11-for-16, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Milroe (6 ATT, 43 YDS, 1 TD)

Milroe (6 ATT, 43 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Germie Bernard (6 TAR, 4 REC, 81 YDS)

Mercer Top Performers

Passing: Whitt Newbauer (15-for-22, 140 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Whitt Newbauer (15-for-22, 140 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: CJ Miller (8 ATT, 44 YDS)

CJ Miller (8 ATT, 44 YDS) Receiving: Kelin Parsons (7 TAR, 6 REC, 39 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Mercer Alabama 202 Total Yards 508 140 Passing Yards 319 62 Rushing Yards 189 3 Turnovers 0

Florida 27 – LSU 16

Florida won as a 3.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 57.5-point total.

Florida Top Performers

Passing: DJ Lagway (13-for-26, 226 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

DJ Lagway (13-for-26, 226 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jadan Baugh (6 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Jadan Baugh (6 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Elijhah Badger (10 TAR, 6 REC, 131 YDS, 1 TD)

LSU Top Performers

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (27-for-47, 260 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Garrett Nussmeier (27-for-47, 260 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Caden Durham (20 ATT, 91 YDS)

Caden Durham (20 ATT, 91 YDS) Receiving: Aaron Anderson (9 TAR, 7 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

LSU Florida 392 Total Yards 339 262 Passing Yards 226 130 Rushing Yards 113 1 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 12 SEC Schedule

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Game Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: SECN

