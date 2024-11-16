SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 12 2024

Published 8:29 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 12 2024

The Week 12 college football slate includes eight games with SEC teams involved. Read on for up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Texas vs. Arkansas | Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn | Mercer vs. Alabama | LSU vs. Florida

SEC Scores | Week 12

Texas 20 – Arkansas 10

Arkansas covered the 13.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 57.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

  • Passing: Quinn Ewers (20-for-32, 176 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jaydon Blue (14 ATT, 83 YDS)
  • Receiving: Isaiah Bond (5 TAR, 4 REC, 48 YDS)

Arkansas Top Performers

  • Passing: Taylen Green (17-for-25, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (11 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 6 REC, 74 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Texas Arkansas
315 Total Yards 231
176 Passing Yards 149
139 Rushing Yards 82
0 Turnovers 2

Auburn 48 – Louisiana-Monroe 14

Auburn covered the 24.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 46.5-point total.

Auburn Top Performers

  • Passing: Payton Thorne (22-for-32, 286 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (14 ATT, 102 YDS)
  • Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (8 TAR, 6 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Louisiana-Monroe Top Performers

  • Passing: Aidan Armenta (8-for-15, 89 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ahmad Hardy (15 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs (1 TAR, 1 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Louisiana-Monroe Auburn
218 Total Yards 507
154 Passing Yards 304
64 Rushing Yards 203
0 Turnovers 1

Alabama 52 – Mercer 7

Alabama covered the 41.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.

Alabama Top Performers

  • Passing: Jalen Milroe (11-for-16, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Milroe (6 ATT, 43 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Germie Bernard (6 TAR, 4 REC, 81 YDS)

Mercer Top Performers

  • Passing: Whitt Newbauer (15-for-22, 140 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: CJ Miller (8 ATT, 44 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kelin Parsons (7 TAR, 6 REC, 39 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Mercer Alabama
202 Total Yards 508
140 Passing Yards 319
62 Rushing Yards 189
3 Turnovers 0

Florida 27 – LSU 16

Florida won as a 3.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 57.5-point total.

Florida Top Performers

  • Passing: DJ Lagway (13-for-26, 226 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jadan Baugh (6 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Elijhah Badger (10 TAR, 6 REC, 131 YDS, 1 TD)

LSU Top Performers

  • Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (27-for-47, 260 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Caden Durham (20 ATT, 91 YDS)
  • Receiving: Aaron Anderson (9 TAR, 7 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

LSU Florida
392 Total Yards 339
262 Passing Yards 226
130 Rushing Yards 113
1 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 12 SEC Schedule

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
  • Game Location: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

