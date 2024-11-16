Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 17 Published 5:22 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

Sunday’s contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) and the Austin Peay Governors (3-0) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-59 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 17.

According to our computer prediction, Austin Peay should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 26.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 138.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -26.5

Tennessee -26.5 Point total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -20000, Austin Peay +3500

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 77, Austin Peay 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Austin Peay

Pick ATS: Austin Peay (+26.5)

Austin Peay (+26.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)

Tennessee Performance Insights

Offensively, Tennessee was the 52nd-ranked team in the country (78.8 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 55th (67.4 points conceded per game).

The Volunteers were 29th in the nation in rebounds per game (35.9) and 205th in rebounds conceded (32.0) last year.

Last season Tennessee was 20th-best in the country in assists with 16.6 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers were 50th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.8) last year. They were 156th in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Last season, Tennessee was 190th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and 36th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.2%).

The Volunteers attempted 58.8% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 67.8% of the Volunteers’ buckets were 2-pointers, and 32.2% were 3-pointers.

Austin Peay Performance Insights

With 74.8 points per game on offense, Austin Peay ranked 138th in the nation last year. At the other end, it surrendered 73.2 points per contest, which ranked 221st in college basketball.

With 31.2 rebounds per game, the Governors ranked 237th in the country. They ceded 32.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 215th in college basketball.

Last season Austin Peay ranked 325th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.1 per game.

The Governors ranked top-25 last year in turnovers, fourth-best in college basketball with 8.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 211th with 10.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Governors ranked 127th in the nation with 7.9 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 58th with a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Austin Peay gave up 6.6 threes per game (83rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 32.3% three-point percentage (95th-ranked).

Last season Austin Peay took 63.5% two-pointers, accounting for 70.6% of the team’s baskets. It shot 36.5% threes (29.4% of the team’s baskets).

