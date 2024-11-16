Titans vs. Vikings Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 11 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

Our computer model projects a win for the Minnesota Vikings when they face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET — for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Vikings are putting up 343.6 yards per game on offense (13th in NFL), and they rank 11th on the other side of the ball with 310.9 yards allowed per game. The Titans have been sputtering defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 26.7 points allowed per game. They have been more productive offensively, generating 17.4 points per contest (27th-ranked).

Titans vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (-6) Over (39.5) Vikings 29, Titans 14

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

Tennessee has covered just once in nine matchups with a spread this year.

The Titans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Tennessee games have gone over the point total five out of nine times this season.

The average total for Titans games (playoffs included) is 40.4 points, 0.9 more than this game’s over/under.

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Minnesota has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Vikings have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

A total of three out of nine Minnesota games this season have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 39.5 points, 5.8 fewer than the average total in this season’s Vikings contests (postseason included).

Titans vs. Vikings 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Vikings 24.6 17.4 26 17 22.8 18 Titans 17.4 26.7 17 22.8 17.8 29.8

