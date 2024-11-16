Titans vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 11 Published 9:40 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

Same-game parlay options are available for when the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) visit the Tennessee Titans (2-7) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Vikings Game Info

Game day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Vikings Spread

Spread: Vikings -5.5 (-120), Titans +5.5 (-102)

Vikings -5.5 (-120), Titans +5.5 (-102) Computer Pick: Vikings

Vikings The Vikings have covered the spread six times over nine games with a set spread.

Minnesota has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread one time this season (1-8-0).

Tennessee has yet to cover a spread when it is at least 5.5-point underdogs (0-3).

Titans vs. Vikings Total

Total: 39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over The Vikings have combined with their opponent and hit the over in 33.3% of their contests this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

Titans games this season have hit the over at a 55.6% rate (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The teams combine to score 42 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

These two teams give up a combined 44.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this contest’s over/under.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -220, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +165

-220, +165 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop earns $43.85 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay nets $46.24 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Vikings to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet earns $39.86 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Vikings to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop nets $42.06 on a $10 bet.

Email newsletter signup

Parlay payout based on standard calculation and is not associated with any sportsbook offers. Visit BetMGM for odds and payout information.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.