Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, November 17 Published 6:16 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

The Austin Peay Governors versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that has a ranked team on the court. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm vs. New Mexico Lobos

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 79, New Mexico 75

St. John’s 79, New Mexico 75 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 4.8 points

St. John’s by 4.8 points Pick ATS: New Mexico (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Austin Peay Governors

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 77, Austin Peay 59

Tennessee 77, Austin Peay 59 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 18.5 points

Tennessee by 18.5 points Pick ATS: Austin Peay (+26.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 12 Baylor Bears vs. Tarleton State Texans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Baylor 94, Tarleton State 58

Baylor 94, Tarleton State 58 Projected Favorite: Baylor by 36.1 points

Baylor by 36.1 points Pick ATS: Baylor (-26.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Foster Pavilion TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

