Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, November 17
Published 6:16 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
The Austin Peay Governors versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that has a ranked team on the court. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm vs. New Mexico Lobos
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 79, New Mexico 75
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 4.8 points
- Pick ATS: New Mexico (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Austin Peay Governors
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 77, Austin Peay 59
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 18.5 points
- Pick ATS: Austin Peay (+26.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 12 Baylor Bears vs. Tarleton State Texans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Baylor 94, Tarleton State 58
- Projected Favorite: Baylor by 36.1 points
- Pick ATS: Baylor (-26.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
