Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 17 Published 4:34 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks’ (6-7) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Sunday, November 17 game against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-8, also four injured players) at Moda Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

The Trail Blazers enter this contest after a 106-98 win against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. In the victory, Shaedon Sharpe led the Trail Blazers with 33 points.

The Hawks head into this game following a 129-117 victory over the Wizards on Friday. Dyson Daniels’ team-high 25 points paced the Hawks in the win.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matisse Thybulle SG Questionable Knee Deandre Ayton C Questionable Finger 13.3 10.5 1 Anfernee Simons SG Questionable Chest 16.3 2 4.3 Robert Williams III C Questionable Rest 12 5.7 1.7

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vit Krejci PG Out Thigh 4.5 1.3 1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Questionable Shoulder Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: KATU and FDSSE

KATU and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.