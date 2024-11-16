Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:18 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
Tony Pollard was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Pollard’s stats on this page.
Pollard has season stats which include 666 rushing yards on 151 carries (4.4 per attempt) and three touchdowns, plus 28 receptions on 36 targets for 154 yards.
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Tony Pollard Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Pollard (full participation in practice, rest) is listed on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Titans.
Titans vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Vikings -6
- Total: 39.5 points
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Pollard 2024 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|151
|666
|3
|4.4
|36
|28
|154
|0
Pollard Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|16
|82
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|17
|62
|0
|5
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|6
|14
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|22
|88
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|17
|93
|1
|3
|-5
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|16
|61
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|20
|94
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|28
|128
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|9
|44
|0
|4
|19
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.