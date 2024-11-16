Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:18 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

Tony Pollard was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Pollard’s stats on this page.

Pollard has season stats which include 666 rushing yards on 151 carries (4.4 per attempt) and three touchdowns, plus 28 receptions on 36 targets for 154 yards.

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tony Pollard Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Pollard (full participation in practice, rest) is listed on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: November 17, 2024

November 17, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Vikings -6

Vikings -6 Total: 39.5 points

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Pollard 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 151 666 3 4.4 36 28 154 0

Pollard Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 44 0 4 19 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.