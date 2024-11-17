Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17
Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Skjei’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 18 games, Skjei has averaged 21:01 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -6.
- Skjei has gotten at least one point in five games, with five points in total.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (16 opportunities).
- He has registered five points, all from single-point games, this season.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
- The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
- The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|18
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
