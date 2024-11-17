Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Skjei’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 18 games, Skjei has averaged 21:01 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -6.
  • Skjei has gotten at least one point in five games, with five points in total.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Skjei’s shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (16 opportunities).
  • He has registered five points, all from single-point games, this season.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
  • The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
  • The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
18 Games 0
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

