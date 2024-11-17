Buy Tickets for Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators on November 17

Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Quinn Hughes and Filip Forsberg will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Vancouver Canucks face the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Sunday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Canucks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Quinn Hughes 16 3 14 17
Jonathan Tanner Miller 16 6 10 16
Brock Boeser 12 6 5 11
Conor Garland 16 4 7 11
Elias Pettersson 16 5 5 10
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 18 8 5 13
Roman Josi 18 1 11 12
Ryan O’Reilly 18 3 7 10
Jonathan Marchessault 18 3 6 9
Gustav Nyquist 18 5 3 8

Canucks vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Canucks offense’s 51 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.
  • Vancouver has conceded the eighth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 49 (3.1 per game).
  • The Canucks are ranked 11th in the league with a 20.83% power-play conversion rate this season.
  • The Predators’ 41 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville has allowed 3.2 goals per game, and 58 total, which ranks 23rd among all league teams.
  • The Predators have the league’s 13th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.69%.

