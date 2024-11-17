Canucks vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 17 Published 1:48 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

Currently, the Vancouver Canucks (9-4-3) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (5-10-3) at Rogers Arena on Sunday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Derek Forbort D Out Lower Body Brock Boeser RW Out Upper Body Thatcher Demko G Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Venue: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks’ 51 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, Vancouver has been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.

They have the league’s 13th-ranked goal differential at +2.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 41 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Nashville’s total of 58 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

Their -17 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Canucks vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-121) Predators (+101) 5

