Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 18:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
  • Forsberg has 13 points overall, having at least one point in 11 different games.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and three assists.
  • He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
  • In three of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 18 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
  • The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
18 Games 0
13 Points 0
8 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

