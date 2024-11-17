Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

Forsberg has 13 points overall, having at least one point in 11 different games.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and three assists.

He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

In three of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 18 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.

The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 13 Points 0 8 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

