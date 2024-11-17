Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17
Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 18:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
- Forsberg has 13 points overall, having at least one point in 11 different games.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and three assists.
- He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
- In three of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 18 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
- The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|18
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.