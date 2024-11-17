Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 17:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -7.
  • Nyquist has eight points overall, having at least one point in six different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
  • In six of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 18 games, he has eight points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have given up 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
18 Games 0
8 Points 0
5 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

