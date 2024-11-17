Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -7.

Nyquist has eight points overall, having at least one point in six different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

In six of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 18 games, he has eight points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have given up 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 8 Points 0 5 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

