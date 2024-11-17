Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17
Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -7.
- Nyquist has eight points overall, having at least one point in six different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
- In six of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 18 games, he has eight points, with two multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have given up 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|18
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.