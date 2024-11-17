Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 17 Published 6:54 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (5-8) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: KATU and FDSSE

KATU and FDSSE Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction:

Trail Blazers 116 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 3.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-3.3)

Trail Blazers (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.7

The Trail Blazers (7-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.5% of the time, 15.3% more often than the Hawks (5-8-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Atlanta (1-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than Portland (6-5) does as the underdog (54.5%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2024-25, Portland and its opponents don’t do it as often (46.2% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (84.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 3-3, a better record than the Trail Blazers have posted (5-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks rank seventh in the NBA with 117.2 points per contest, but their defense has been less effective, allowing 120.8 points per game (third-worst in league).

Atlanta is pulling down 43.6 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Hawks rank seventh in the NBA with 28.5 dimes per contest.

Atlanta is committing 15.2 turnovers per game this season (21st-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 15.9 turnovers per contest (third-best).

The Hawks are sinking 12.4 threes per game (18th-ranked in league). They have a 34.6% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from three-point land.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers are the fourth-worst team in the NBA in points scored (106.8 per game) and 21st in points allowed (114.5).

In 2024-25, Portland is 12th in the NBA in rebounds (43.9 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (45.3).

This season the Trail Blazers are second-worst in the NBA in assists at 21.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Portland is fifth-worst in the NBA in committing them (16 per game). And it is ranked ninth in forcing them (15.1 per game).

In 2024-25 the Trail Blazers are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

