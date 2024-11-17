Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 17
Published 6:54 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (5-8) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: KATU and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Trail Blazers 116 – Hawks 113
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-3.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (230.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.7
- The Trail Blazers (7-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.5% of the time, 15.3% more often than the Hawks (5-8-0) this season.
- When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Atlanta (1-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than Portland (6-5) does as the underdog (54.5%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2024-25, Portland and its opponents don’t do it as often (46.2% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (84.6%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 3-3, a better record than the Trail Blazers have posted (5-8) as moneyline underdogs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks rank seventh in the NBA with 117.2 points per contest, but their defense has been less effective, allowing 120.8 points per game (third-worst in league).
- Atlanta is pulling down 43.6 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Hawks rank seventh in the NBA with 28.5 dimes per contest.
- Atlanta is committing 15.2 turnovers per game this season (21st-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 15.9 turnovers per contest (third-best).
- The Hawks are sinking 12.4 threes per game (18th-ranked in league). They have a 34.6% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from three-point land.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- The Trail Blazers are the fourth-worst team in the NBA in points scored (106.8 per game) and 21st in points allowed (114.5).
- In 2024-25, Portland is 12th in the NBA in rebounds (43.9 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (45.3).
- This season the Trail Blazers are second-worst in the NBA in assists at 21.1 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Portland is fifth-worst in the NBA in committing them (16 per game). And it is ranked ninth in forcing them (15.1 per game).
- In 2024-25 the Trail Blazers are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.