How to Pick the Canucks vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 17

Published 12:37 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Looking to make some bets on the upcoming contest (Sunday at 10:00 PM ET) between the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena Below, we offer our best bets, along with our picks and predictions for this matchup.

Canucks vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.0 goals)

  • This season, nine of Vancouver’s 15 games have gone over Sunday’s total of 5.5 goals.
  • This season, eight of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
  • The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.1 more than the combined scoring averages for the Canucks (3.13) and the Predators (2.28).
  • This game’s total is 0.9 less than the 6.4 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Canucks Moneyline: -121

  • In the 12 times this season the Canucks have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 8-4 in those games.
  • Vancouver is 7-3 (victorious in 70.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -121 or shorter.
  • Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Canucks have an implied probability of 54.8% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +101

  • Nashville is aiming for its first win as the moneyline underdog this season (in seven opportunities).
  • The Predators have yet to win a match with moneyline odds of +101 or longer (in seven such games).
  • Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 49.8% to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Vancouver 4, Nashville 2

Canucks Points Leaders

  • Quinn Hughes has been imperative to Vancouver’s offense this season, recording 16 points in 15 games.
  • Jonathan Tanner Miller is another of Vancouver’s major contributors currently with 14 total points (five goals and nine assists) to his name.
  • Brock Boeser has contributed 11 points for Vancouver in 12 games this season, netting a goal on 23.1% of his shots and recording six goals and five assists.
  • In the 12 games Kevin Lankinen has played this season, his save percentage is .907, 21st in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg’s eight goals and five assists in 18 matchups give him 13 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
  • Roman Josi’s 12 points this season, including one goal and 11 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
  • Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 10 points, courtesy of three goals (fourth on team) and seven assists (second).
  • Juuse Saros’ record stands at 4-8-2 on the season, giving up 35 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassing 377 saves with a .915 save percentage (16th in the league).

Canucks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/12/2024 Flames W 3-1 Home -229
11/14/2024 Islanders L 5-2 Home -187
11/16/2024 Blackhawks Home
11/17/2024 Predators Home -121
11/19/2024 Rangers Home
11/23/2024 Senators Away
11/26/2024 Bruins Away

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/11/2024 Avalanche L 3-2 Away +119
11/14/2024 Oilers L 3-2 Away +151
11/15/2024 Flames L 2-0 Away -125
11/17/2024 Canucks Away +101
11/20/2024 Kraken Away
11/23/2024 Jets Home
11/25/2024 Devils Away

Vancouver vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Venue: Rogers Arena

