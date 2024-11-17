How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18 Published 8:23 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Troy Trojans and the LSU Tigers take the court in one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature SEC squads.

Today’s SEC Games

Jackson State Tigers at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Troy Trojans at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

