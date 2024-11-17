How to Watch Tennessee vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream – November 17
Published 5:29 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Austin Peay Governors (3-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The Governors have also taken three games in a row.
Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers made 44.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Governors allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- In games Tennessee shot higher than 46.3% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.
- The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Governors ranked 237th.
- Last year, the Volunteers scored 78.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 73.2 the Governors gave up.
- Tennessee went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- The Governors shot at a 44.7% rate from the field last season, 5.8 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Volunteers averaged.
- Austin Peay put together a 15-8 straight up record in games it shot over 38.9% from the field.
- The Governors were the 237th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Volunteers finished 41st.
- The Governors’ 74.8 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers allowed to opponents.
- When Austin Peay allowed fewer than 78.8 points last season, it went 12-10.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee posted 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
- The Volunteers allowed 62.8 points per game last year at home, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.3).
- In home games, Tennessee averaged 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to away from home (32.4%).
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Austin Peay scored 81.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 away.
- The Governors conceded fewer points at home (72.8 per game) than on the road (74.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Austin Peay sunk fewer treys away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (38.2%) too.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|W 80-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|W 77-55
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|W 92-57
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Union (TN)
|W 95-75
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/8/2024
|@ Butler
|W 68-66
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/11/2024
|Chattanooga
|W 67-61
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/17/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2024
|@ Morehead State
|–
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/26/2024
|Georgia State
|–
|The Reef at FSCJ South Campus
