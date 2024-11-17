How to Watch Tennessee vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream – November 17 Published 5:29 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Austin Peay Governors (3-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The Governors have also taken three games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers made 44.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Governors allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

In games Tennessee shot higher than 46.3% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.

The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Governors ranked 237th.

Last year, the Volunteers scored 78.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 73.2 the Governors gave up.

Tennessee went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors shot at a 44.7% rate from the field last season, 5.8 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Volunteers averaged.

Austin Peay put together a 15-8 straight up record in games it shot over 38.9% from the field.

The Governors were the 237th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Volunteers finished 41st.

The Governors’ 74.8 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers allowed to opponents.

When Austin Peay allowed fewer than 78.8 points last season, it went 12-10.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee posted 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.

The Volunteers allowed 62.8 points per game last year at home, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.3).

In home games, Tennessee averaged 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to away from home (32.4%).

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Austin Peay scored 81.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 away.

The Governors conceded fewer points at home (72.8 per game) than on the road (74.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Austin Peay sunk fewer treys away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (38.2%) too.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb W 80-64 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/9/2024 @ Louisville W 77-55 KFC Yum! Center 11/13/2024 Montana W 92-57 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/17/2024 Austin Peay – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/21/2024 Virginia – Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin – Thompson-Boling Arena

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Union (TN) W 95-75 F&M Bank Arena 11/8/2024 @ Butler W 68-66 Hinkle Fieldhouse 11/11/2024 Chattanooga W 67-61 F&M Bank Arena 11/17/2024 @ Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/20/2024 @ Morehead State – Ellis T. Johnson Arena 11/26/2024 Georgia State – The Reef at FSCJ South Campus

