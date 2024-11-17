How to Watch the Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17 Published 12:45 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) take the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-8) on November 17, 2024.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE

KATU, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47%).

In games Atlanta shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Trail Blazers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 17th.

The Hawks record just 2.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.5).

Atlanta has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 114.5 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Portland has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.

The Trail Blazers score 14 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Hawks allow (120.8).

Portland is 2-0 when it scores more than 120.8 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Hawks average 116.9 points per game in home games, compared to 117.6 points per game in away games.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is giving up 120.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 122.

The Hawks are making 12.4 treys per game both at home and when playing on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 34% in home games and 35.6% when playing on the road.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers average 109 points per game, 4.7 more than on the road (104.3). Defensively they give up 117.9 points per game at home, 7.2 more than on the road (110.7).

Portland concedes 117.9 points per game at home, and 110.7 on the road.

The Trail Blazers collect 5.1 more assists per game at home (23.4) than away (18.3).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Hamstring Cody Zeller Out Personal Kobe Bufkin Questionable Shoulder De’Andre Hunter Out Knee Vit Krejci Questionable Thigh

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Trail Blazers Injuries