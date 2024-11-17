How to Watch the NBA Today, November 18
Published 11:16 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Clippers is one game in particular to catch on a Monday NBA schedule that has eight exciting matchups.
You can find information on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.
Watch the NBA Today – November 18
Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
