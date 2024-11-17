How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18

Published 9:19 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, November 18

Top-25 teams will be in action in six games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Grand Canyon Antelopes taking on the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Jackson State Tigers at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Le Moyne Dolphins at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Little Rock Trojans at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

Troy Trojans at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Grand Canyon Antelopes at No. 25 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

