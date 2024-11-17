Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus is -12, in 17:39 per game on the ice.
  • Marchessault has nine points overall, accumulating at least one point in seven different games.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
  • He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
  • In seven of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 18 games played this season, he has recorded nine points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
  • The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
18 Games 0
9 Points 0
3 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

