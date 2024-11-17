Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus is -12, in 17:39 per game on the ice.

Marchessault has nine points overall, accumulating at least one point in seven different games.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

In seven of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 18 games played this season, he has recorded nine points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.

The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

