Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17
Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus is -12, in 17:39 per game on the ice.
- Marchessault has nine points overall, accumulating at least one point in seven different games.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
- He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
- In seven of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 18 games played this season, he has recorded nine points, with two multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
- The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
- The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|18
|Games
|0
|9
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.