Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be on the ice Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Vancouver Canucks. There are prop bets for Josi available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 25:31 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -13.

Josi has gotten at least one point in eight games, with 12 points in total.

Josi has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 1.5% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 18 opportunities).

He has registered a point in eight games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have allowed 49 total goals (3.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 12 Points 0 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

