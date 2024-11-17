Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be on the ice Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Vancouver Canucks. There are prop bets for Josi available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 25:31 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -13.
  • Josi has gotten at least one point in eight games, with 12 points in total.
  • Josi has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 1.5% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 18 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in eight games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have allowed 49 total goals (3.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
  • The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
18 Games 0
12 Points 0
1 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

