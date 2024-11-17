Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 18 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -8, and is averaging 19:38 on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in nine games, and has 10 points in all.
  • O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
  • In nine of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 18 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have allowed 49 total goals (3.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
  • The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
18 Games 0
10 Points 0
3 Goals 0
7 Assists 0

