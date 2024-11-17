Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 18 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -8, and is averaging 19:38 on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in nine games, and has 10 points in all.

O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

In nine of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 18 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have allowed 49 total goals (3.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

