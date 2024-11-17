Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17
Published 5:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 18 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -8, and is averaging 19:38 on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in nine games, and has 10 points in all.
- O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
- In nine of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 18 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have allowed 49 total goals (3.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
- The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|18
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
