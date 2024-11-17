SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 13 Published 1:20 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

As we head into Week 13 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

SEC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th

7th Last Game Result: W 52-7 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Ole Miss

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th

35th Last Game Result: W 28-10 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Texas

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1

9-1 | 11-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 57th

57th Last Game Result: W 20-10 vs Arkansas

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Georgia

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

1st Last Game Result: W 31-17 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: UMass

UMass Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: South Carolina

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th

10th Last Game Result: W 34-30 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Wofford

Wofford Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 6: Tennessee

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 41st

41st Last Game Result: L 31-17 vs Georgia

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: UTEP

UTEP Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 7: Texas A&M

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

8-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th

29th Last Game Result: W 38-3 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 8: LSU

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

6-4 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd

3rd Last Game Result: L 27-16 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 9: Florida

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd

2nd Last Game Result: W 27-16 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th

15th Last Game Result: L 28-7 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 11: Missouri

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st

31st Last Game Result: L 34-30 vs South Carolina

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Oklahoma

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

5-5 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th

6th Last Game Result: L 30-23 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: Arkansas

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd

22nd Last Game Result: L 20-10 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 14: Kentucky

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

4-6 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th

11th Last Game Result: W 48-6 vs Murray State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Auburn

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

4-6 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th

47th Last Game Result: W 48-14 vs Louisiana-Monroe

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-8 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th

12th Last Game Result: L 33-14 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Missouri

Missouri Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.