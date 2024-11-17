Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 5:57 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Does a wager on Stamkos interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 18 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.

Stamkos has eight points overall, having at least one point in six different games.

Stamkos has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 18 opportunities).

Through 18 games, he has eight points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have given up 49 total goals (3.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 8 Points 0 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.